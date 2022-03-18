Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €194.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($252.75) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €218.40 ($240.00).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €213.40 ($234.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion and a PE ratio of 51.18. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €196.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €190.74.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

