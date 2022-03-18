Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $516.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.74%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

