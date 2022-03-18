Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

