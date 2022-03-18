HC Wainwright Trims Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Target Price to $18.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HARP. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.03.

HARP opened at $4.15 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $136.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $233,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

