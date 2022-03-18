Head-To-Head Analysis: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) vs. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% CNFinance 14.43% 7.23% 2.03%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $321.42, indicating a potential upside of 81.37%. CNFinance has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.14%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than CNFinance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and CNFinance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 4.96 $3.62 billion $14.41 12.30 CNFinance $311.79 million 0.77 $16.64 million $0.59 5.93

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats CNFinance on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

CNFinance Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

