Head-To-Head Analysis: Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) & The Competition

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Olink Holding AB (publ) to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $94.97 million -$38.34 million -23.39 Olink Holding AB (publ) Competitors $1.32 billion $408.54 million -30.08

Olink Holding AB (publ)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ). Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Olink Holding AB (publ) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Olink Holding AB (publ) Competitors 292 1282 1804 56 2.47

Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 133.89%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 22.08%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -40.37% -7.68% -6.85% Olink Holding AB (publ) Competitors -186.45% 10.78% -8.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) peers beat Olink Holding AB (publ) on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.