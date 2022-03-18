Head-To-Head Comparison: Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) versus Its Rivals

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) is one of 74 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Altisource Asset Management to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management’s rivals have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million $39.82 million 0.28 Altisource Asset Management Competitors $1.44 billion $77.53 million 26.81

Altisource Asset Management’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Altisource Asset Management and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management Competitors 332 1039 1226 41 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 28.45%. Given Altisource Asset Management’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altisource Asset Management has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A -16.78% 16.14% Altisource Asset Management Competitors -69.64% 5.75% 1.29%

Summary

Altisource Asset Management rivals beat Altisource Asset Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.