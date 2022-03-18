Head-To-Head Comparison: Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) and The Competition

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) is one of 207 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Quipt Home Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million -$6.17 million -14.34 Quipt Home Medical Competitors $1.20 billion $91.91 million 27.82

Quipt Home Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Quipt Home Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 7 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical Competitors 1138 4392 7881 216 2.53

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus target price of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 130.57%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 30.81%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -8.86% -4.36% -2.17% Quipt Home Medical Competitors -735.20% -71.11% -18.09%

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

