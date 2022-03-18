Head-To-Head Comparison: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) & CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDW and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $20.82 billion 1.14 $988.60 million $7.04 25.06 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CDW and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 2 3 0 2.60 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDW presently has a consensus price target of $213.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.85%. Given CDW’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.75% 115.79% 10.82% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% 0.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CDW beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with a smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

