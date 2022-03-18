Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 891,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Heat Biologics stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heat Biologics (Get Rating)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
