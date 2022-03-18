Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.53. 75,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,396,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

