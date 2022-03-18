HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDELY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of HDELY stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 80,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,277. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

