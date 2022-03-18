HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given New €68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeidelbergCement from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

HDELY opened at $13.02 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

