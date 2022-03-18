Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Down 3.9%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 19,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,625,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after buying an additional 521,367 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

