Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 749,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 614,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE HRI traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $163.05. 1,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herc by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Herc by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,688,000 after buying an additional 78,306 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Herc by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,994,000 after buying an additional 227,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Herc by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,827,000 after buying an additional 66,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Herc by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,639,000 after buying an additional 96,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

