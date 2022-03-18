Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 92.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

