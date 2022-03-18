Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday.
Heritage Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.
