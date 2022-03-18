Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Shares of HSKA opened at $138.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,260.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.63.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heska will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

