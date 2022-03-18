Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of HES stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 934,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,490,827. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,973,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,741,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

