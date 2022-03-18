Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,874,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.93.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

