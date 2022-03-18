Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,764 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 120,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $84.66 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

