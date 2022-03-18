Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,441,172,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 192,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 59,644 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $21,214,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $51.83 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

