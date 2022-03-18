Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 270,981 shares.The stock last traded at $14.39 and had previously closed at $14.52.

Several research firms have commented on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Holley Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth $147,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

