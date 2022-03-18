HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HMSVF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.26) to GBX 810 ($10.53) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised HomeServe from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $487.20.

HMSVF stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. HomeServe has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

