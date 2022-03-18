HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 501,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 432,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 836.3 days.

Shares of HMSVF opened at $9.00 on Friday. HomeServe has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMSVF. Exane BNP Paribas raised HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.26) to GBX 810 ($10.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.20.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

