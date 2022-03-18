Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HST. Compass Point lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.