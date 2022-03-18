H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$15.79 Average PT from Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 362,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.14 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.03.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,339,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,764,420. Insiders purchased 48,749 shares of company stock valued at $663,734 in the last three months.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

