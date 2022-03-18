Hudock Inc. Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 709,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,134,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,910,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 724,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after buying an additional 54,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000.

VEA opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

