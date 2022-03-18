Hudock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 158.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VMware by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,754 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in VMware by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,706 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Bank of America dropped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

