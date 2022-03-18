Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($82.42) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.74 ($70.04).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR BOSS opened at €48.65 ($53.46) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a one year high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.