HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUYA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.07.

NYSE HUYA opened at $4.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. HUYA has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

