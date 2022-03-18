HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 72.67% and a negative return on equity of 165.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

HyreCar stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

Get HyreCar alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. State Street Corp lifted its position in HyreCar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 372,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HyreCar by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 137,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 113,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HyreCar by 741.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HYRE. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About HyreCar (Get Rating)

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.