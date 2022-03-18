IAM Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 222,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,621,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 4.2% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,769.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 877,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 830,780 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period.

BATS COWZ opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.

