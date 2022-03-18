IAM Advisory LLC Sells 21 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shares of SHOP opened at $657.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $822.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,237.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $510.02 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.