IAM Advisory LLC Sells 70 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 13,112,145 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,649,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,523,000 after purchasing an additional 651,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 282,369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,789,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $263.50 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $222.82 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.81.

