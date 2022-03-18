IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1,071.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $91.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

