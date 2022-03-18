IBM Retirement Fund Has $623,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

