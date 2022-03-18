IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,667 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW opened at $176.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.80. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $154.53 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

