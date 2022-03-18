IBM Retirement Fund Sells 5,776 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.