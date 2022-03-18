IBM Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS opened at $113.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.46. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

