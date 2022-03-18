Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $102,000 in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.