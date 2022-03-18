Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Down to $1.01

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $0.98. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 41,156 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ideanomics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $505.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor acquired 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ideanomics by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

