IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.01

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.01 and traded as low as $35.27. IGM Financial shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 525 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IGIFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00.
IGM Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)
IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.
