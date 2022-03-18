ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

