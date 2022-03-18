Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $85.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 532.72 and a beta of 1.78. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,641 shares of company stock worth $13,523,358. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 118.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after acquiring an additional 480,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,482,000 after buying an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.