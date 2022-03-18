Inflection Point Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IPAXU) Lock-Up Period To End on March 21st

Inflection Point Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 21st. Inflection Point Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Inflection Point Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ IPAXU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Inflection Point Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,203,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter worth $80,000.

