Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given New GBX 730 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 673 ($8.75) to GBX 730 ($9.49) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFJPY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.00.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. Informa has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

