ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ING Groep by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after buying an additional 406,392 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after buying an additional 364,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.