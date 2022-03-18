ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ING Groep by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after buying an additional 406,392 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after buying an additional 364,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 6,577,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,930. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.