Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Insider Buys A$69,230.00 in Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) insider Robyn Stubbs bought 23,000 shares of Inghams Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.01 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,230.00 ($49,805.76).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.27.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Inghams Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feeds for poultry, pig, and dairy industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

