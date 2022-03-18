Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,709 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 152.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

