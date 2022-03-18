Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $199.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

